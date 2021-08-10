Duluth Daily Weather Forecast
DULUTH, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Areas of fog then patchy fog during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
