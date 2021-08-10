Duluth Daily Weather Forecast

DULUTH, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Areas of fog then patchy fog during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 88 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 25 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Windy: 25 mph



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.