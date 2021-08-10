Cancel
Redding, CA

Weather Forecast For Redding

Posted by 
Redding News Flash
 5 days ago

REDDING, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0bNCrktc00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 108 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 109 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

  • Friday, August 13

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 105 °F, low 76 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Redding News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

