Weather Forecast For Redding
REDDING, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 108 °F, low 74 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 109 °F, low 76 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 107 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 105 °F, low 76 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0