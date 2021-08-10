Charlottesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Isolated rain showers then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while scattered showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 97 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
