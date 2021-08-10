4-Day Weather Forecast For Provo
PROVO, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Areas Of Smoke
- High 93 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
