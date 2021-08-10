Manchester Weather Forecast

MANCHESTER, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Scattered rain showers then mostly cloudy during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Isolated rain showers then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 74 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Thursday, August 12 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 95 °F, low 75 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 94 °F, low 71 °F Light wind



