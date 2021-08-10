Jump on Santa Fe’s rainy forecast today

(SANTA FE, NM) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Santa Fe, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Santa Fe:

Tuesday, August 10 Mostly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Partly sunny then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 86 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 81 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.