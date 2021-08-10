4-Day Weather Forecast For Elgin
ELGIN, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
