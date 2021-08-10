Daily Weather Forecast For Bellingham
BELLINGHAM, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
