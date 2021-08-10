Rochester Weather Forecast
ROCHESTER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
