Rochester Weather Forecast

ROCHESTER, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 85 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 18 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



