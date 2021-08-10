Daily Weather Forecast For Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 77 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 77 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 77 °F
- Light wind
