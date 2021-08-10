Stamford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
STAMFORD, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 91 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 96 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0