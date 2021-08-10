Cancel
Visalia, CA

Take advantage of Tuesday sun in Visalia

Posted by 
Visalia Updates
Visalia Updates
 5 days ago

(VISALIA, CA) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Visalia:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KbYcK_0bNCrSxQ00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny then haze during the day; while haze then mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 103 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Visalia Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

