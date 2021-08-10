Billings Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BILLINGS, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy Smoke
- High 92 °F, low 59 °F
- 8 to 24 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Haze
- High 94 °F, low 63 °F
- 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Haze during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 89 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
