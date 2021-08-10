Daily Weather Forecast For Victorville
VICTORVILLE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 71 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
