Weather Forecast For Santa Barbara
SANTA BARBARA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
