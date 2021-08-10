Cedar Rapids Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 94 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 95 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
