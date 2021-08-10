Daily Weather Forecast For Saginaw
SAGINAW, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 86 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Thursday, August 12
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
