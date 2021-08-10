Daily Weather Forecast For Saginaw

SAGINAW, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 86 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 73 °F Windy: 24 mph



Thursday, August 12 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight High 81 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.