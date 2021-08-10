Yuma Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

YUMA, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 103 °F, low 86 °F Windy: 20 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 103 °F, low 86 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 105 °F, low 88 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 107 °F, low 88 °F Windy: 25 mph



