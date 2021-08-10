Melbourne Daily Weather Forecast
MELBOURNE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 77 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 78 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
