Las Cruces Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
LAS CRUCES, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Scattered Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 93 °F, low 72 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 86 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
