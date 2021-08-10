Cancel
Springfield, MA

Rainy forecast for Springfield? Jump on it!

Springfield Times
 5 days ago

(SPRINGFIELD, MA) Tuesday is set to be rainy in Springfield, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Springfield:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14rhl7_0bNCqYMP00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Mostly cloudy then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Springfield Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

