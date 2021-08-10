Tuesday rain in Kalamazoo: Ideas to make the most of it

(KALAMAZOO, MI) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Kalamazoo Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Kalamazoo:

Tuesday, August 10 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 88 °F, low 73 °F 6 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 88 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 81 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.