4-Day Weather Forecast For South Bend
SOUTH BEND, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 12
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 90 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
