Daily Weather Forecast For Ann Arbor

ANN ARBOR, MI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 88 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 22 mph



Thursday, August 12 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 90 °F, low 68 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Chance of Rain Showers High 84 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



