Pueblo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
PUEBLO, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Areas Of Smoke
- High 96 °F, low 64 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Areas of smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then partly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 63 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
