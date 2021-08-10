Cancel
Cannes Camera d’Or winner ‘Murina’ secures UK-Ireland distributor (exclusive)

By Ben Dalton
Screendaily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModern Films has acquired UK-Ireland distribution rights to Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic’s Camera d’Or-winning Murina from The Match Factory. The distributor is planning for a theatrical release in spring 2022, followed by a rollout across Modern’s virtual cinema platform Modern On Demand. Murina played in Directors’ Fortnight at Cannes last month...

