Weather Forecast For Olympia
OLYMPIA, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
