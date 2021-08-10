New Haven Daily Weather Forecast

NEW HAVEN, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 84 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 89 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 12 Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.