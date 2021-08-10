New Haven Daily Weather Forecast
NEW HAVEN, CT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 84 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 93 °F, low 73 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 72 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0