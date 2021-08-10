Rose Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ROSE, NE(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 89 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
