Lily Bay Township, ME

Another cloudy day in Lily Bay Township — make the most of it with these activities

Lily Bay Twp Dispatch
Lily Bay Twp Dispatch
 5 days ago

(LILY BAY TOWNSHIP, ME.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Lily Bay Township Tuesday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a grey day for a break, either. Whether it’s a movie, a visit to an arcade, or even a day catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lily Bay Township:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bNCouN100

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lily Bay Twp Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

