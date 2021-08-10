Green Bay Weather Forecast
GREEN BAY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 70 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
