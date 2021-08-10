Green Bay Weather Forecast

GREEN BAY, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 70 °F Windy: 18 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 21 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



