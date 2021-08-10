4-Day Weather Forecast For Worcester
WORCESTER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight
- High 84 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 75 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 8 mph
Friday, August 13
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 92 °F, low 72 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
