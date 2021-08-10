4-Day Weather Forecast For Worcester

WORCESTER, MA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Patchy fog then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight High 84 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 73 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 75 °F Breezy: 5 to 8 mph



Friday, August 13 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Breezy: 6 mph



