Weather Forecast For Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 86 °F, low 59 °F Windy: 24 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 26 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 77 °F, low 52 °F Windy: 26 mph



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 79 °F, low 53 °F Windy: 18 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.