Weather Forecast For Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 86 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 53 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
