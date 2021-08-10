4-Day Weather Forecast For Yuma Proving Ground
YUMA PROVING GROUND, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 98 °F, low 82 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 100 °F, low 84 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 102 °F, low 85 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 104 °F, low 85 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
