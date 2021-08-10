Winton Weather Forecast
WINTON, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 48 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
