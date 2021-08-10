4-Day Weather Forecast For Sawyers Bar

SAWYERS BAR, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Smoke High 101 °F, low 65 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Smoke then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 103 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 104 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 107 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



