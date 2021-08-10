Daily Weather Forecast For Sandy Valley
SANDY VALLEY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 103 °F, low 77 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 100 °F, low 78 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 101 °F, low 79 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 104 °F, low 80 °F
- Light wind
