Daily Weather Forecast For Sandy Valley

SANDY VALLEY, NV(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 103 °F, low 77 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, August 11 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 100 °F, low 78 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight High 101 °F, low 79 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 104 °F, low 80 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.