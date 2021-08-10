4-Day Weather Forecast For Primrose
PRIMROSE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 71 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
