Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

3 ideas for jumping on Tuesday’s sunny forecast in Lost. Cabin

Posted by 
Lost Cabin Voice
Lost Cabin Voice
 5 days ago

(LOST. CABIN, WY) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lost. Cabin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0bNCnrgd00

  • Tuesday, August 10

    Sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 56 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, August 11

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 9 mph

  • Thursday, August 12

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Friday, August 13

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Lost Cabin Voice

Lost Cabin Voice

Lost Cabin, WY
1
Followers
124
Post
237
Views
ABOUT

With Lost Cabin Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunny Afternoon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy