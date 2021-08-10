Pacific House Daily Weather Forecast

PACIFIC HOUSE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 92 °F, low 69 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 71 °F Breezy: 5 to 9 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 92 °F, low 72 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 93 °F, low 73 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.