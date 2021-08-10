4-Day Weather Forecast For Oreana
OREANA, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy Smoke
- High 91 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 64 °F
- 8 to 15 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 97 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
