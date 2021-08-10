Newell Daily Weather Forecast
NEWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 92 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 97 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 94 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0