Newell Daily Weather Forecast

NEWELL, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 92 °F, low 53 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Areas of smoke then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 96 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 97 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 94 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.