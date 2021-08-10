Weather Forecast For New Shoreham

NEW SHOREHAM, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight High 77 °F, low 69 °F 9 to 15 mph wind



Wednesday, August 11 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 72 °F 13 to 17 mph wind



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 72 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Friday, August 13 Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 82 °F, low 71 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



