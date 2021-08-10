Weather Forecast For New Shoreham
NEW SHOREHAM, RI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Partly sunny during the day; while patchy fog overnight
- High 77 °F, low 69 °F
- 9 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 80 °F, low 72 °F
- 13 to 17 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 72 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Friday, August 13
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 82 °F, low 71 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
