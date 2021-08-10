Weather Forecast For New Post
NEW POST, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
