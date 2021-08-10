A cloudy Tuesday in New Haven today — 3 ways to take advantage of it
(NEW HAVEN, WY.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Tuesday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: If you like exercise outdoors, a cloudy day can be the perfect opportunity to notch up the intensity. Without the sun beating down, joggers, cyclists and other fitness enthusiasts can push their limits in crisp cool air.
Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with a cloudy Tuesday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for New Haven:
Tuesday, August 10
Haze during the day; while haze then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 87 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 91 °F, low 58 °F
- 9 to 13 mph wind
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 85 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
