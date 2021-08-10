Mesita Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
MESITA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Mostly cloudy then scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 90 °F, low 64 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Wednesday, August 11
Mostly sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 92 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
