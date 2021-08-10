4-Day Weather Forecast For Mckenzie Bridge
MCKENZIE BRIDGE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Areas of smoke during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 103 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 105 °F, low 66 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 104 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
