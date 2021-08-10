Weather Forecast For Laird
LAIRD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while mostly clear then patchy smoke overnight
- High 95 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 99 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 87 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
