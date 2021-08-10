Weather Forecast For Laird

LAIRD, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Sunny then patchy smoke during the day; while mostly clear then patchy smoke overnight High 95 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 99 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Thursday, August 12 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Partly sunny then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 87 °F, low 60 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.