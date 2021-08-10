Hite Weather Forecast
HITE, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy Smoke
- High 98 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 98 °F, low 70 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 9 mph
Thursday, August 12
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 98 °F, low 70 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 99 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
