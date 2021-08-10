4-Day Weather Forecast For Greenhorn

GREENHORN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Tuesday, August 10 Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 78 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Wednesday, August 11 Areas Of Smoke High 84 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Thursday, August 12 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Friday, August 13 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 87 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.