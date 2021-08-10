4-Day Weather Forecast For Greenhorn
GREENHORN, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Tuesday, August 10
Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 78 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Wednesday, August 11
Areas Of Smoke
- High 84 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Thursday, August 12
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 84 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Friday, August 13
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0